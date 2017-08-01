Appellate court upholds Mamaroneck zoning for Hampshire Country Club

A state appellate court has upheld a ruling that the village of Mamaroneck’s zoning appeals board acted properly when it granted a special use permit to the Hampshire Country Club to run nonmember events.

Mamaroneck Coastal Environment Coalition sued the board in 2014, claiming that it ignored evidence about traffic, parking, noise and safety problems at the club when it issued the permit. A state Supreme Court judge in Westchester dismissed the lawsuit in 2015, finding that the zoning board had not abused its authority.

Four justices in the Second Appellate Division agreed last month. “Where substantial evidence exists,” they ruled, “a court may not substitute its own judgment for that of the board.”

The 216-acre property on Cove Road is owned by Hampshire Recreation LLC. The coalition consists of four couples who live near the golf and tennis club: Kelly and David Wenstrup, Jane Herzog and Jack Lusk, Jennifer Kronick and Jason Shapiro, and Celia Felsher and John Cecil.

The country club is operated by Hampshire Club Inc., a nonprofit organization, as required by village law. But Hampshire Club is a sham that operates for the benefit of the club’s investors, the coalition claimed.

The neighbors also contend that country clubs may only serve members and their guests. But Hampshire Country Club holds weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, golf events and galas for nonmembers. People attending these events, the coalition said, have damaged their properties, created excessive noise and traffic, and caused parking and safety problems.

The village cited the club for violations in 2013. Then club owners formed Hampshire Club and applied for a special permit to hold nonmember events. The zoning board approved the permit.

The coalition accused the zoning board of acting capriciously and ignoring unrefuted evidence. They wanted the permit rescinded because it was issued to a sham nonprofit organization and because the board put no restrictions on noise and parking.

Supreme Court Justice Linda S. Jamieson rejected the coalition’s arguments in dismissing the case in 2015. The zoning board decision could be overturned, she said, only if it had acted unreasonably or irrationally, “regardless of whether they drew the right or wrong conclusions from that evidence.”

She found that the debate at a public hearing was robust and thorough. Each side vigorously advanced its position. The board then discussed the issues and took advice from its attorney before voting for the permit. The zoning board based its decision on the evidence, Jamieson found, and the coalition did not demonstrate any abuse or illegality.

“What petitioners submitted to the court are bare facts and vehement assertions unsupported by any documentary evidence,” Jamieson said in her ruling.