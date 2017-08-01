U.S. senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have secured about $570,000 in federal funding for New York’s Brownfield Cleanup Program, Gillibrand’s office recently announced.

The brownfield program, run by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, provides funding to help property owners and developers clean up and rebuild contaminated sites. The state agency is expected to use the $569,994 in funding from the federal Environmental Protection Agency to perform an inventory of the state’s brownfield sites, conduct assessments and enhance the public record system.

“By rebuilding these areas,” Gillibrand said, “we are returning these sites to productive use that will help revitalize neighborhoods, attract new businesses, create new jobs and improve environmental conditions in the state.”