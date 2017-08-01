Marsh & McLennan names new president and COO

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC, a White Plains-based insurance broker and risk management firm, has named Bill Jeatran as president and Christina Mott as the company’s chief operating officer. Both will report to David Eslick, chairman and CEO of Marsh & McLennan.



Jeatran, who succeeds Ben Allen as president, will focus on advancing the company’s strategic direction through acquisitions, client engagement, talent development and scaling best practices.

Jeatran previously served as CEO of Marsh & McLennan’s upper Midwest region. In 1986, he founded RJF Agencies Inc., an independent insurance agency in Minnesota, and served as its CEO until the company was acquired by Marsh & McLennan in 2011.

“Having built his own successful business before most recently leading MMA’s largest region, the upper Midwest, Bill is the ideal executive to help develop MMA’s strategic priorities for the future,” Eslick said in the announcement.

Mott, who previously served as innovation leader of Marsh Global Risk & Specialties, will be responsible for operational best practices, innovation, technology and digitization initiatives and product development. She previously served as director of solution development for Oliver Wyman, a New York City-based management consulting firm.

“Given her background in innovation, strategy and operations, Christina will ensure that we execute on our ambitious plans to further expand on the MMA offering,” said Eslick.

“These appointments further demonstrate MMA’s growth and maturity,” he added. “By adding expertise from across the industry, we will further our ability to help our firms meet the increasingly complex needs of their clients.”

Marsh& McLennan was established in 2008 by its parent company, Marsh, to serve as a platform for the middle market in the company’s insurance brokerage and risk management business.