Webster’s reputation

Waterbury-based Webster Bank was named one of the “most reputable banks” in the country in the 2017 Survey of Bank Reputations, conducted by the independent organization Reputation Institute. The Reputation Institute measures public attitudes and perceptions regarding companies and countries. It has offices in New York, Boston and 13 cities outside of the U.S.

Webster earned the highest score of any Northeast-based bank and ranked seventh overall in the U.S.

Stephen Hahn-Griffiths, a vice president of the Reputation Institute, explained, “For a bank, having a strong reputation is important because it ensures customers will do business with you, policymakers and regulators will give you license to operate and potential employees will be more willing to work with you.”

The 2017 Annual Survey of Bank Reputations scores and rankings are based on more than 12,000 ratings collected via an online questionnaire in the first quarter of 2017.