Time has run out for Teavana, the tea-driven subsidiary of Starbucks, which has announced it is closing all 379 of its stores by next spring.

The chain, which Starbucks acquired in 2012 for $620 million, operates one store in Westchester County in Yonkers and two in Fairfield County in Stamford and Trumbull; earlier this year it closed its Danbury Fair Mall location.

The coffee giant said that about 3,300 employees would lose their jobs but would be able to apply for positions at Starbucks stores. The company expects to create some 68,000 jobs in the next five years. There are 26,736 Starbucks locations in 75 countries.