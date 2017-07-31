Three Fairfield County towns awarded $400K housing grants

The towns of Brookfield, Monroe and New Fairfield are among 20 municipalities receiving federal grants funneled through the state for upgrades and improvements to Connecticut’s small-town infrastructure.

The three towns will each receive $400,000 to rehabilitate 10 residences for low- and moderate-income households.

Awarded under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Small Cities program, the grants are administered by the state Department of Housing and given to towns that have a population below 50,000 residents and will advance projects that develop and preserve affordable housing, provide services to the most vulnerable residents in their communities and create and retain jobs.

Twenty municipalities are receiving a total of $11.5 million from the state this year through the Community Development Block Grant program.