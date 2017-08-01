Durante Rentals debuts in Connecticut with Danbury store

Durante Rentals LLC has entered the Connecticut market with the opening of a store at 108 Federal Road in Danbury. The location will offer an assortment of tools and equipment for both rent and retail sales for construction, industrial, landscaping and homebuilding uses.

The Danbury store is Durante’s eighth to open in eight years, according to John Durante, the firm’s co-founder. Headquartered in the Bronx, the company has been servicing upper Connecticut and its contractors from its New York locations in Brewster and Carmel and the lower Connecticut region from its Flushing, Queens branch.

Durante Rentals also has Westchester County stores in Mount Vernon and Elmsford and locations in West Nyack and the Bronx.