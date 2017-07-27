Sacred Heart University to offer master’s degrees in public administration

Sacred Heart University in Fairfield has announced plans to introduce a master of public administration program for the fall 2018 semester through its Department of Government, Politics and Global Studies.

The 36-credit program will offer students a focus on either nonprofit management, emergency management or a self-designed concentration tailored to the students’ academic and professional interests. The Roman Catholic university said the program will strengthen students’ data analysis and information technology and communications skills. Students will be placed with local nonprofit and government organizations as part of their course of study.

“The master of public administration is a professional degree that will prepare individuals for careers in the public sector, government agencies, human service organizations and nonprofits,” said Lesley A. DeNardis, director of the program.