Connecticut home sales up 6.4 percent in June

Sales of single-family homes in Connecticut in June rose 6.4 percent from a year ago, according to Connecticut Realtors.

A total of 4,448 homes were sold last month, compared with 4,182 in June 2016. The statewide median sales price of a single-family home in June was $280,000, up 1.8 percent from a year ago.

Townhouses and condominium sales last month were up 8.9 percent year over year, according to the state Realtors association, with 1,016 units sold, compared with 933 sales in June 2016. The median sales price for townhouses and condominiums was $185,000, up 8.8 percent from the median price of $170,000 a year ago.

On a regional basis, the National Association of Realtors reported Northeast home sales in June increased by 1.3 percent year over year, with a median sales price of $296,300. Nationwide, total home sales in June – including single-family homes, townhouses, condominiums and co-ops – saw a slight 0.7 percent uptick from June last year. The median sales price across the nation for a single-family home was $263,800.