Net sales up, income flat in second quarter for Hubbell

Shelton-based Hubbell Inc. reported that net sales in the second quarter were $948 million, an increase of 4 percent from the $909 million reported in the second quarter of 2016. Operating income in the quarter was $131 million as compared with $132 million in the same period of 2016.

Excluding restructuring and related costs in both periods, adjusted operating income was $137 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $138 million in the second quarter of 2016.

For the first six months of 2017, net sales were $1.8 billion, an increase of 3 percent from the same period of the prior year, while operating income was $235 million compared with $234 million for the comparable period of 2016.

Hubbell manufactures electrical and electronic products for residential construction, industry and utilities.