Newburgh ex-comptroller admits to embezzling boat launch fees

Fees that boaters paid to launch crafts from the Newburgh boat launch from 2013 to 2016 found their way into the pocket of a city official.

That official, former Newburgh Comptroller John Aber, pleaded guilty to grand larceny yesterday in Orange County Court.

He was arrested and charged in May 2016 after a tipster questioned what happened to cash paid for use of the Hudson River launch at the end of Washington Street.

An attendant collected the money from boaters who did not have a season permit or had not purchased the day pass at city hall.

Aber, who served as comptroller during this period, was responsible for all aspects of the city’s $50 million budget, according to his LinkedIn profile, including cash management.

Aber, 49, of Staten Island, has agreed to repay $9,570 to the city, according to a news release from state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, before he is sentenced on Sept. 14.

Newburgh no longer relies on an attendant to collect cash. It recently installed meters at the boat launch where day passes can be purchased for $15.

Aber previously worked as Newburgh’s chief financial officer, a financial manager for the New York City Housing Authority and on the staff of the New York City Office of Management and Budget.

The case was investigated by Newburgh police, the office of Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler and DiNapoli’s office.