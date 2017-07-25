Fairfield County community colleges offering in-state tuition rates for out-of-state residents

Norwalk Community College, Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport and the Danbury campus of Waterbury-based Naugatuck Valley Community College are now offering New York residents the same in-state tuition rate paid by Connecticut residents, rather than the higher out-of-state resident rate.

The move is a new policy announced by the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system extending in-state tuition for residents of neighboring states, including New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. It goes into effect with fall semester registration that is now underway. Fall classes begin Aug. 29.

The CSCU program was piloted in June 2016 at Asuntuck Community College in Enfield, which saw a 34 percent increase in students from Massachusetts, according to a CSCU spokesperson. All told, seven of CSCU’s 17 member schools are now participating in the new tuition policy.

Norwalk Community College said that New York residents planning on attending NCC full-time will save $8,552 annually with the new policy. NCC tuition is $4,276 for Connecticut residents versus $12,828 for out-of-state residents. In addition, the cost of a three-credit course will drop from $1,707 (out-of-state) to $569 (in-state).