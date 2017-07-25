Pattern for Progress to host urban housing forum

Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress will host a forum on Sept. 14 discussing ways to increase and improve housing in urban areas of the Hudson Valley.

“Housing in Urban Centers: What It All Means” will be held at Anthony’s Pier 9 at 2975 Route 9W in New Windsor from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will bring together national and local housing experts and is presented by Pattern’s Center For Housing Solutions and Urban Initiatives.



“This forum will provide valuable, broad-based insights that will equip attendees with action-driven, cutting-edge solutions from speakers who dedicate their careers to solving this critical issue,” said Pattern For Progress senior vice president Joseph Czajka. “We’re sure our guest speakers’ perspectives ultimately can advance the path to vibrant communities that attract and retain residents and businesses.”



As part of the event, Jonathan Rose, president of Jonathan Rose Cos. will discuss creating housing opportunities in the 21st century by blending green building, transit-oriented development, mixed uses and mixed-income development approaches.

Other panels will address urban revitalization and gentrification, housing trends, gauging how dollars invested in housing create better opportunities for residents in low-income neighborhoods and the state of housing in the Hudson Valley.



Registration is $75 for Pattern members, $85 for non-members and $55 for officials and employees of local governments. The fee for communities and officials within Pattern’s Urban Action Agenda is $50. Register at Pattern-For-Progress.org or call (845) 565-4900.



Established in 1965, Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress is a Newburgh-based policy, planning, advocacy and research nonprofit.

