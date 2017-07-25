Advanced Radiology Consultants relocates Stamford imaging center

Advanced Radiology Consultants has relocated its Stamford imaging center from 1315 Washington Blvd. to 1259 E. Main St. as of July 24.

The new center offers a range of diagnostic imaging, including 3T wide-bore MRI, CT scanning, digital screening and diagnostic mammography with 3-D breast tomosynthesis, ultrasound, bone densitometry and digital X-ray.

The new facility’s interior is in keeping with the company’s upgrade initiative first seen in its new Wilton imaging center, which opened in March. The facility is just across the street from WWE headquarters.