Ophthalmologist joins Westmed

A White Plains ophthalmologist who specializes in the medical and surgical management of glaucoma has joined Westmed Medical Group. Robert Fargione will be at the group’s offices at 210 Westchester Ave. in White Plains and 1 Theall Road in Rye.

Fargione graduated from Harvard and earned his medical degree at the University of Rochester. He interned at the University of Rochester Medical Center/Strong Memorial Hospital and then completed a residency in ophthalmology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, working at Montefiore and Jacobi Medical Centers. He had a fellowship in glaucoma at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, where he now teaches.