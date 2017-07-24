Home Good Things Happening Westchester Two join Children’s Village board

Two join Children’s Village board

The board of directors at The Children’s Village in Dobbs Ferry has two new members. They are Kathryn O’Neal-Dunham and Peter H. Kaplan.

O’Neal-Dunham currently serves as the COO of Philanthropy New York. She is on the board of the Irvington Education Foundation and holds a master’s degree in public administration and health policy from NYU and a master’s in clinical psychology from Tufts.

Kaplan is the president and CEO of OK Originals Ltd., a worldwide fashion jewelry and accessory firm based in New York city. He supports civic and health care organizations such as the Needlers Foundation and Safe Horizons.

