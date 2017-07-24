Two join Children’s Village board

The board of directors at The Children’s Village in Dobbs Ferry has two new members. They are Kathryn O’Neal-Dunham and Peter H. Kaplan.

O’Neal-Dunham currently serves as the COO of Philanthropy New York. She is on the board of the Irvington Education Foundation and holds a master’s degree in public administration and health policy from NYU and a master’s in clinical psychology from Tufts.

Kaplan is the president and CEO of OK Originals Ltd., a worldwide fashion jewelry and accessory firm based in New York city. He supports civic and health care organizations such as the Needlers Foundation and Safe Horizons.