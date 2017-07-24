Coast to coast for LLS

It took 26 days, but 60-year-old Steve Gilmore reached his goal of completing a 3,060-mile-long bike ride from San Marino, California, to Rye Brook. The purpose: to raise funds for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which has its national headquarters in Rye Brook.

After losing his sister, Gail, to brain cancer and a close friend, Clarence, to acute myeloid leukemia (AML), Gilmore decided that he needed to put his avocation of cycling to good use by riding for LLS. Gilmore credited the LLS Team in Training program for getting him involved in long-distance bike riding. Participants in Team in Training raise funds for LLS through their participation in endurance sports. So far, Gilmore has raised $60,000 for LLS.

Gilmore set up a website for the cross-country ride he recently completed to let people know about additional fundraising activities he plans. It is coast2coast4acure.com.

LLS funds research to find cures and works to ensure access to treatments for blood cancer patients. It was established in 1949 and today has more than 300 active research projects underway.