Appointments at Ulster Savings Bank

A regional manager for commercial lending has been appointed by Ulster Savings Bank for its White Plains Lending Center at 399 Knollwood Road. He’s Carl A. Capuano, who will oversee the bank’s commercial lending operations for the lower Hudson Valley area.

Capuano previously had been with Lakeland Bank and Sterling National Bank where he spent 20 years in commercial lending.

The bank also announced that attorney Michelle F. Rider has joined its board of trustees.

Rider, a Newburgh resident, is a senior partner with the law firm of Catania, Mahon, Milligram & Rider PLLC. She has concentrated her practice in the areas of corporate law, commercial transactions and succession planning. She also is a CPA.

She also is a co-founder and vice chairman of the board of Girls on the Run Hudson Valley Inc., which provides health, fitness and life-skills training to girls in the third through eighth grades.