Goldberg joins NY-P group

David Goldberg, a board-certified internist and infectious disease specialist, has joined NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester.

He graduated from Yale and attended the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He completed his residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in infectious diseases at Columbia University Medical Center. He is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center in Manhattan, where he is an assistant professor of medicine.

He has an office at 685 White Plains Road in Eastchester and will soon move to a new medical office in the Vernon Hills Shopping Center in Scarsdale.