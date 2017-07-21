Home Combined WWE, Mattel launching female wrestler-inspired doll line

WWE, Mattel launching female wrestler-inspired doll line

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
WWE Mattel dolls
The lineup of WWE dolls from Mattel.

WWE has signed a deal with Mattel to launch a girls’ product line featuring the first-ever fashion dolls of such female grapplers as Nikki and Brie Bella, Sasha Banks, Natalya and Charlotte Flair.

The new “WWE Superstars,” revealed at San Diego Comic-Con by Stamford-based WWE and Mattel, consists of 12-inch tall fashion dolls that are articulated and come with multiple fashions and the personalities’ signature accessories.

This is the first time female WWE Superstars will have a fashion doll and role-playing line, in addition to the action figures inspired by their in-ring characters. The dolls will be available for preorder online only at Toysrus.com beginning July 24, and exclusively at Toys“R”Us stores nationwide and Toysrus.com this September.

