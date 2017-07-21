United Rentals posts strong second quarter

United Rentals Inc. posted revenue of $1.597 billion and rental revenue of $1.367 billion for the second quarter, compared with $1.421 billion and $1.204 billion, respectively, for the same period last year.

The company’s trench, power and pump specialty segment’s rental revenue increased by 18.5 percent year-over-year, primarily on a same-store basis, while the segment’s rental gross margin improved by 250 basis points to 49.6 percent.

For the first six months of 2017, the Stamford firm – North America’s largest equipment rental company, with a market share of about 11 percent – said that net cash provided by operating activities was $1.337 billion, and free cash flow was $614 million after total rental and nonrental gross capital expenditures of $968 million.

For the first six months of 2016, net cash provided by operating activities was $1.247 billion, and free cash flow was $792 million after total rental and nonrental gross capital expenditures of $764 million. Free cash flow for the first six months of 2017 and 2016 included aggregate merger and restructuring related payments of $31 million and $6 million, respectively.

The size of the rental fleet was $10.27 billion of original equipment cost at June 30, compared with $8.99 billion at Dec. 31, 2016.

CEO Michael Kneeland noted that United Rentals has increased its full-year guidance for total revenue, adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditure and free cash flow.