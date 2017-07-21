Xerox announces dividend on common and preferred stock

A quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on common stock and $20 per share on Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock.

The board of directors at Xerox has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share on Xerox common stock. According to the Norwalk-based company, the dividend reflects the one-for-four reverse stock split that became effective on June 14, and the dividend will be payable on Oct. 31 to shareholders of record on Sept. 29.

Xerox’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $20 per share on Xerox Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on Oct. 1 to shareholders of record on Sept. 15.