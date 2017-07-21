Source Coffeehouse acquires ‘Buzzy’ from The Buzz Truck LLC

The mobile coffee truck will be back on the road under new management by Labor Day.

The Buzz Truck LLC, a mobile business serving coffee, teas and snacks across Fairfield County, has sold its operations to Source Coffeehouse, a café based in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport.

Working out of a black school bus nicknamed Buzzy, The Buzz Truck had been in business since 2012. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Buzzy is expected to be back on the road by Labor Day under its new management.

“The Buzz Truck was a labor of love and we know that ‘Buzzy’ will be in great hands,” said Jessica Grutkowski, co-owner, The Buzz Truck LLC. “It’s hard to say goodbye, but we’re ready for a new adventure. The team at Source has tons of experience and is a natural fit to help take our concept to the next level.”