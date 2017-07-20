Annese & Associates acquired by IT services firm ConvergeOne

Annese & Associates, Inc., an information technology services company headquartered in Clifton Park with a presence in Westchester County, was acquired by technology solutions provider ConvergeOne.

Effective immediately, the company will be renamed Annese, a ConvergeOne Company. The firms expect a full integration to be complete by the end of 2018.

“At Annese, our focus has always been on the longevity of our business and doing right by our employees,” said Ray Apy, Annese’s former CEO who will now serve as senior vice president of the new company. “As part of a much larger company, this acquisition will provide our employees with unparalleled professional growth and development opportunities.”

Earlier this year, Annese & Associates expanded and consolidated its downstate operation with the relocation of its offices to a 3,800-square-foot office space at 333 Westchester Ave. in White Plains.

Annese has six locations across New York State, including headquarters in Albany and offices in Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester and Utica.

“This acquisition is an ideal addition to ConvergeOne and represents a natural progression in our ongoing strategy to develop and grow customer relationships by providing comprehensive solutions, services, and support,” said John A. McKenna Jr., chairman and CEO of Eagan, Minnesota-based ConvergeOne.

ConvergeOne, which is owned by private investment firm Clearlake Capital Group LP, advises more than 5,700 customers, including 52 percent of Fortune 100 and 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies. Since 2005, ConvergeOne has acquired and integrated 12 companies.

ConvergeOne officials said in a press release that the acquisition stemmed from Annese’s “impressive 47 years of expertise, relationships, and innovation in the IT space.”

“As a Cisco Gold Partner, the Annese team brings additional Cisco solutions and service capabilities in enterprise networking, security, collaboration, and cloud, backed by four decades of experience and expertise,” McKenna said. “This acquisition enables us to increase our presence in the northeastern United States and advance our leadership position as a single-source provider of multivendor technologies, support, and services.”