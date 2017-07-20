Pitney Bowes enters strategic relationship with NMPi digital marketing agency

Pitney Bowes Inc. has announced a strategic relationship with NMPi, a global digital marketing agency.

In a statement issued by the Stamford-based Pitney Bowes, the company said that this new relationship will “further strengthen Pitney Bowes’ industry-leading global ecommerce offering with enhanced consumer marketing solutions, including international paid-search campaigns, display advertising, social media advertising and fully optimized Google shopping experiences.” NMPi is headquartered in London and has five offices around the world, and the agency has previously worked with Pitney Bowes on retail-focused marketing campaigns.

“This formal relationship will allow us to innovate together and bring new performance-based digital marketing solutions to all of our clients,” said Jonathan Kapplow, senior vice president of consumer and merchant solutions at Pitney Bowes.