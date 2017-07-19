Connecticut Fair Housing Center settles Danbury housing discrimination case for $50K

A Danbury-based landlord and real estate agent have reached a $50,000 settlement with the Connecticut Fair Housing Center in a housing discrimination case. Property owner Barbara Blauvelt and real estate agent Alfred Surprenant were accused of not allowing tenant Barbara Capri to pay some of her rent at the townhouse at 57 South St. with a federal Housing Choice Voucher.

Also known as Section 8, the voucher is part of a federal housing assistance program designed to make housing affordable for those whose income will not cover rent.

After a previous attempt at mediation in the case failed, the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities began an investigation, which in turn led to the settlement. As part of the agreement, no liability for the alleged discrimination was assigned.

Surprenant and Blauvelt each paid Capri $25,000, and Surprenant was required to take a two-hour housing training course with the commission.