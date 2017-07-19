Remedy Partners moves HQ to 800 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk

Remedy Partners, a technology and health care management company, has signed a 40,013-square-foot headquarters lease at 800 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk. The company will be relocating its headquarters from 1120 Boston Post Road in Darien.

The five-story, 412,000-square-foot office property is owned by CBRE Strategic Partners U.S. Value 7, a fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors, and is also home to Priceline, Match Marketing Group, Media Horizons and Hitachi Capital. David Block and Joseph Weaver of CBRE represented the building ownership in the lease negotiations, while Nicholas DeLuca of NAI Signature Group represented Remedy Partners.

Remedy Partners, according to its website, was incorporated in 2011 and “manages bundled payments programs for managed care, government and providers bearing risk.” Its products are used “in partnership with a vast network of hospitals, physician groups, health systems, skilled nursing facilities and home health agencies.”