Tudor Investment plans Greenwich HQ sale to Brunswick School

Tudor Investment Corp. plans to sell its headquarters in Greenwich to the private Brunswick School across the street from the 43-acre property at 1275 King St., and move to a new office in Fairfield County.

According to an Associated Press report, the deal came about when Brunswick School Headmaster Tom Philip was unexpectedly contacted by his hedge fund neighbor to see if the school would be interested in the property. The building was previously the residence of playwright and Congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce. The terms of the sale were not disclosed. Tudor Investment is seeking a new site closer to the Metro-North Railroad line.

“This change would support easy travel from Manhattan to Connecticut and back in connection with the importance and size of Tudor’s Manhattan office and the firm’s current recruiting priorities,” said Patrick Clifford, a company spokesman.