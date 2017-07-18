Poughkeepsie firm Chazen Cos. acquires White Plains transportation consultancy

The Chazen Cos., an engineering firm based in Poughkeepsie, has acquired Adler Consulting, a transportation-focused engineering firm in White Plains.

Chazen announced the deal on Monday. Chazen is an employee-owned firm with offices in Poughkeepsie, Troy, Syracuse, Queensbury and Nashville, Tennessee. Adler Consulting lists an office at 235 Main St. in White Plains.

Sylvia Gersbach, director of marketing and business development for Chazen, said the acquisition will allow the company to take on more projects in Westchester County and the lower Hudson Valley.

Chazen, founded in 1947, lists engineering, land surveying, planning, environmental consulting, health and safety training and landscape architecture among its services. Those are offerings that can now be added to Adler’s White Plains presence, which focuses on traffic and transportation planning services for private developers and municipal clients in the lower Hudson Valley and Fairfield County.

Adler was founded in 1991 by Bernard Adler, a former commissioner of traffic for the city of White Plains. With the acquisition, the firm’s full name – Adler Consulting, Transportation Planning and Traffic Engineering, PLLC –will be changed to Adler Consulting, a Chazen Company.

“We believe there is great value to Chazen’s and Adler’s clients in blending the skills and resources of both firms,” said Mark Kastner, Chazen’s president. “Adler’s impressive capabilities will be a tremendous addition to our existing transportation group.”

The deal closed June 30. The company declined to disclose the terms.