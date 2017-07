In the wake of the March opening of its store in Westport, apparel retailer brand Free People is closing its Greenwich store at 351 Greenwich Ave.

The decision was made to close the Greenwich store due to the larger space available in the Westport locale at 645 Post Road East, according to a company spokesperson. Free People in Westport takes up 6,017 gross square feet.

The retailer, which is part of Urban Outfitters Inc., also has a location at the Danbury Fair Mall.