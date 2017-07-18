McGraw family pledges $3M for Norwalk Hospital learning center

Western Connecticut Health Network (WCHN) has announced that the McGraw family of Darien, founders of the McGraw-Hill publishing company, has pledged up to $3 million in a challenge gift to establish the McGraw Family Center for Advanced Learning at Norwalk Hospital.

The hospital set a fundraising goal of $5 million for this project, which will feature a modern health science library, medical simulation facilities and dedicated space for group and distance learning. Within the $3 million from the McGraw family, $2 million is in the form of a challenge grant where individual donations will be matched dollar for dollar.

“We believe the ongoing education of our entire staff is essential to high-quality care at Norwalk Hospital and across our Network,” said John M. Murphy, WCHN’s president and CEO. “This project will modernize our teaching and learning facilities to keep pace with new technology and clinical advancements. It will also enable us to combine the latest in life-saving technologies with the medical expertise and personalized care the community has come to rely upon.”

The McGraw Family Center will be the second major gift to Norwalk Hospital from the McGraw family, which offered a $10 million gift in 2015 to construct the hospital’s Anne P. and Harold W. McGraw Jr. Center.