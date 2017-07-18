Nonprofit STAR Inc. opening New Canaan office

STAR Inc., Lighting the Way, a Norwalk-based nonprofit agency, has signed an agreement to lease office and program space at 111 Elm St. in downtown New Canaan.

STAR’s long-planned expansion in New Canaan was in response to requests from families and addresses its goal of enhancing its presence and visibility in all towns served as outlined in STAR’s strategic plan.

The recent sale of STAR’s TEC program space that it owned on Washington Street in South Norwalk since the early 1980s was the catalyst needed to spur the reallocation of resources to the new space, according to Executive Director Katie Banzhaf.

“We have been searching tirelessly for space in New Canaan that was fully accessible, publicly visible, affordable and integrated in the heart of the town,” she said.

The new space will be renovated to include new bathrooms for all tenants and a fully accessible bathroom within STAR’s space. Renovations will also include an accessible entrance, some office redesign and installation of a kitchenette. STAR anticipates the renovations to be completed no later than Oct. 1 and hopes to start moving computers, supplies and furnishings in late September.

STAR Inc., Lighting the Way serves individuals of all ages who have intellectual and developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome, people on the autism spectrum and other birth-related challenges, and provides support services to their families.