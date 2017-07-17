Passur Aerospace system aims to expand capacity at Fort Lauderdale airport

Passur Aerospace Inc., a business intelligence, predictive analytics, and big data company based in Stamford, has contracted with Broward County’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for an information and automation solution designed to increase traffic flows and capacity, as well as reduce delays and congestion.

Built on earlier modules of Passur Surface Management solutions, the new capability is applicable to all airports where demand is growing and the capacity of existing infrastructure is highly constrained. The company said the platform promptly assigns arriving aircraft a gate; optimizes all available airport resources; and aims to give passengers a seamless travel experience.

In 2016, the airport ranked 21st in the United States in total passenger traffic and 14th in domestic origin and destination passengers. With more than 700 flights a day, the airport offers nonstop service to more than 75 U.S. cities and global connectivity to more than 60 international destinations in 30 countries.