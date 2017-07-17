New Rochelle car salesman charged in bogus invoice scheme

A bogus invoice scheme enabled a car salesman to inflate his commissions for a couple of years, according to Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr.

Richard Grassi, 61, of Danbury, allegedly used the scheme to steal $24,000 from Mike Ceretta Auto Sales in New Rochelle.

One of his jobs was to buy cars from other dealers and resell them for a profit. He allegedly created invoices that listed his employer’s purchase prices at less than the actual prices, during 17 months from 2013 to 2015.

Low-balled invoices increase the spread between the purchase prices and the final prices, thereby jacking up commissions.

Grassi was arraigned in New Rochelle City Court on July 13. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of grand larceny and was released on his own recognizance.

The case is being handled by Berit Huseby of the economic crime bureau of the District Attorney’s Office.