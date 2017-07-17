Wings Over to land in Fairfield next month

The franchise operates in 13 states and has four other Connecticut locations.

Wings Over, a delivery and takeout restaurant chain specializing in wings, ribs and sandwiches, is opening its first regional store on Aug. 9 at 2075 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield.

The restaurant, which has stores in 13 states, will be taking over the space operated by Zazi Mediterranean Grill, which opened last September but closed earlier this summer. That eatery, in turn, took over the space from Muscle Maker Grill, which opened in November 2013 but shut down in less than three years.

The Fairfield location will be the fifth Connecticut location for Wings Over, which has eateries in Bristol, Newington, Storrs and West Hartford.