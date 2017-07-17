Greatest Blaze & Co. and Darien Butcher Shop team on pop-up events

Greatest Blaze & Co., a Greenwich-based firewood company, is partnering with the Darien Butcher Shop for a series of pop-up shop events throughout Fairfield County. As part of

the arrangement, Greatest Blaze & Co. will provide its line of premium cooking and firewood and home accessories while the Darien Butcher Shop will provide event hosting, butchery classes and catering services.

“We both love cooking, grilling, gathering friends outside, so our schedule of pit master events and classes showcasing butchery and cooking skills will expand and enjoyed by all,” said Peter Crawford, owner and general manager of the Darien Butcher Shop.

Separately, Greatest Blaze & Co. announced that it expanded its delivery area for its kiln-dried firewood to residences and businesses beyond its core market in Fairfield and Westchester counties to include The Hamptons and other parts of Long Island.