Ergas heads JCC on the Hudson

Rabbi Andrew Ergas of Hartsdale has been named the executive director of the recently expanded Harold and Elaine Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Shames JCC is a nonsectarian community center. Ergas succeeds Frank Hassid who retired after 27 years in the position.

“We are confident that Andrew is the right person to help us navigate the next chapter in our almost 90-year history,” said Peter Boritz, chairman of the center’s board of directors.

The community center recently opened its expanded 75,000-square-foot facility on a 6.6-acre campus. The new center includes two indoor pools, a 6,000-square-foot fitness center, a gymnasium and a youth lounge.