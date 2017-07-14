Burke exhibit in Scarsdale

Country Bank in Scarsdale will be presenting “Faces of Burke,” a traveling photography exhibit that showcases recoveries made by patients at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains. The photographs and stories document how patients regained mobility and independence.

“We are pleased to bring the ‘Faces of Burke’ exhibit to Country Bank, our gold sponsor and a valued corporate supporter,” said Richard Sgaglio, senior administrator at Burke..

Among the patients featured in the photo exhibit is Barbara Kessler, a longtime Scarsdale resident, who overcame a stroke with intensive rehabilitation at Burke and went on to become a national advocate for brain trauma and stroke patients. Another Scarsdale patient featured in the exhibit is Luke Moretti, who experienced a paralyzing spinal cord injury but now is able to take steps on his own.

The exhibit is in place until the end of the year and is open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Country Bank’s branch at 80 Garth Road.