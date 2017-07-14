Passavant Society holds 25th anniversary luncheon

The Passavant Society recently held its 25th annual luncheon at the Wartburg’s campus in Mount Vernon. The senior care, retirement and rehabilitation facility was founded more than 150 years ago as the Wartburg Orphans’ Farm School by Rev. William Alfred Passavant.

The Passavant Society recognizes individuals who have named Wartburg as a beneficiary in their estate plans

Wartburg board member Rev. Eric O. Olsen was emcee for the event. New society members received medals and a pin. They included Rev. Amandus J. Derr, chairman of the Wartburg Home’s board of directors, Carole Derr, Robert Welser, Wartburg’s chief information officer and Jacqueline Welser.

David Gentner, Wartburg’s president and CEO, said, “It is in part because of the exemplary benevolence of individuals like these individuals that Wartburg is able to provide premier care and services to those entrusted to our care. They are an inspiration to us all and help ensure every step forward.”