Strauss paper named market leader

Strauss Paper Co. of Port Chester has been included in Modern Distribution Management’s 2017 list of Top Jan-San Distributors. Modern Distribution Management is a research and information provider for executives in the wholesale distribution industry.

Its lists of industry leaders are based on analysis of data from public filings, news resources and conversations with industry experts.

Strauss distributes janitorial supplies, janitorial equipment, washroom supplies, sustainable green products and provides training and equipment repairs. The company has been operating for 74 years and has 17 delivery trucks serving the tristate area.

The business was founded by Henry and Ruth Strauss in 1943 and now is owned by their children, Stewart Strauss and Joyce Strauss Jonap. It operated in White Plains and Elmsford before moving to Port Chester in 1976.