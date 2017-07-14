Arc golf event raises $180K

The threat of rain didn’t stop more than 120 golfers from turning out at the Hampshire Country Club in Mamaroneck for Arc of Westchester’s 17th annual Golfing for Kids event. The rounds of golf were followed by indoor socializing, an awards banquet and fundraising auctions. In all, more than $180,000 was raised to support Arc’s Children’s School for Early Development, which serves children with autism, Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities.

Arc supporters Gene Porcaro and Tony Rizzi have co-chaired the event since its inception. Mary Calvi, CBS 2News anchor, was this year’s emcee.

Kyra Cox, No. 1 ranked Junior Golfer in New York state, was the recipient of the Youth Partner Award. The Vogt family of Scarsdale received the Family Partner Award.

Nancy Patota, executive director of Arc of Westchester Foundation, said, “This is one of our organization’s largest annual fundraisers, and we’re thrilled that the generosity of our guests helped us exceed our goal.”