Home Good Things Happening Westchester Brosy joins White Plains law firm

Brosy joins White Plains law firm

By
Editorial Staff
-
SHARE
Amanda L. Brosy.

The White Plains law firm McCullough, Goldberger & Staudt LLP, has announced the appointment of Amanda L. Brosy of Norwalk as the firm’s newest associate attorney.

Previously, Brosy handled environmental, land use and municipal law at Halloran & Sage LLP in Hartford. She was an adjunct professor at the University of New Haven where she co-taught a course in environmental law and policy. 

She received her law degree from Quinnipiac University School of Law, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Lafayette College. She is a member of the Connecticut Bar Association, the New Haven County Bar Association, the New York State Bar Association and the Westchester County Bar Association.

Print Friendly

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here