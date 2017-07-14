Brosy joins White Plains law firm

The White Plains law firm McCullough, Goldberger & Staudt LLP, has announced the appointment of Amanda L. Brosy of Norwalk as the firm’s newest associate attorney.

Previously, Brosy handled environmental, land use and municipal law at Halloran & Sage LLP in Hartford. She was an adjunct professor at the University of New Haven where she co-taught a course in environmental law and policy.

She received her law degree from Quinnipiac University School of Law, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Lafayette College. She is a member of the Connecticut Bar Association, the New Haven County Bar Association, the New York State Bar Association and the Westchester County Bar Association.