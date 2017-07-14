Six added to placement staff

The Westchester-Putnam One Stop Career Center has added six counselors to help job-seekers navigate through the maze of various employment programs, assist with resume writing and preparing for interviews and make connections with prospective employers. There are center locations in White Plains, Yonkers, Mount Vernon, Peekskill and Carmel.

The new counselors are Judith King, Andrew Wainer, Shauna White-Kulinski, Leslie Meggett, Melissa Thompson and Charlene Kyle-Davis.

Donnovan Beckford, executive director of the Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Center, which oversees the One Stop Career Center, said, “These new employees will help the One Stop Career Center provide more comprehensive services to more individuals looking for jobs in the two counties. We are focused on putting as many people back to work as possible with the skills that not only help them be competitive but help their new employers compete in an ever-changing economic environment.”