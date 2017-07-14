More than $5K raised at “pub night”

The Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, recently held its “Pub Night” event that drew about 150 people to the River Market in Tarrytown. Several of the association’s members served as guest bartenders raising $5,128 that will be used to help support charities in Westchester, Rockland, Orange and the Bronx. The foundation is planning additional “Pub Nights” in the Hudson Valley this year.

The trade association operates the Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service and serves almost 11,000 real estate professionals.