Innovative CPA Group celebrates grand opening

The Innovative CPA Group (ICG) headquartered in Trumbull celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in late June, even though the group has been operating in the Trumbull Corporate Park at 35 Nutmeg Drive since January.

The firm is under the direction of Charles D. Smith. He has 30 years of accounting experience and formed ICG with a vision to serve clients with innovative solutions for managing and growing their business.

Smith joined forces with Lauren Shugrue and Glen J. Belush to launch the venture. Belush operated his own practice in Monroe, which now becomes an ICG office.

ICG provides a variety of specialized accounting and consulting services from its Trumbull and Monroe offices.