Lauralton Hall girls win Sikorsky competition

The engineering team from Milford’s all-girl Catholic college-prep school, Lauralton Hall, won this year’s Sikorsky Aircraft’s STEM Challenge. Lauralton Hall was the only all-girls school of the eight Connecticut high schools chosen to participate in this yearlong competition to design a repair connection for a broken aileron linkage on an F4U4-Corsair plane.

Sikorsky’s competition, now in its sixth year, provides high schools students with the opportunity to partner with an engineering mentor from Sikorsky and solve an engineering design challenge. Sikorsky is a Lockheed Martin company.

The Lauralton team designed a fly-by-wire electro-mechanical control system for the Corsair’s aileron.

“The learning curve was challenging but rewarding,” said team captain and Lauralton Hall senior Madelyn Monahan. “We are thrilled and honored to have won.”

Lauralton Hall alumna Ashley Currivan, an engineer at Sikorsky Aircraft, served as the team‘s mentor.