A ribbon cutting in Fairfield

Mercer Advisors Inc. recently held a ribbon cutting to mark the opening of its office at 1261 Post Road in Fairfield. Mike Tetreau, Fairfield first selectman was on hand to help make the ceremonial cut. Beverly Balaz, president of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, also attended.

Established in 1985, Mercer is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, and has more than 190 employees in 21 branch offices around the U.S. It is a total -wealth- management firm that reports handling more than $9.7 billion in assets for more than 6,400 clients.

Fairfield resident Kevin P. Brady, the branch manager, said the new office in Fairfield makes the firm “ideally positioned to offer our New England clients a compelling value of single-source, comprehensive wealth-management services ranging from world-class investment advice, financial and retirement planning, in-house estate and tax planning, asset protection advice and trust administration.”