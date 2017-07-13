Back to school at Union Savings Bank

Danbury-based Union Savings Bank has announced that Vogel-Wetmore School in Torrington and Morris Street School in Danbury are the first schools to receive free supplies as part of its new Teachers’ Closet Project. The bank conducted research for the project and concluded that schools in Torrington and Danbury have the greatest needs. Teachers from those schools were given the opportunity to submit a list of supplies they needed most for their students. Bank employees donated nearly 2,500 items.

The next phase of the program is to reach more schools, engage customers and partner with local corporations.

“Education is something we are passionate about and helping teachers in our communities by providing free school supplies for them is the least we can do,” the bank’s President and CEO Cynthia C. Merkle said.

School supply collection boxes are currently located at all Union Savings Bank branches for anyone wishing to contribute new supplies. Items most in need are crayons, colored pencils, spiral notebooks, glue, scissors and erasers.