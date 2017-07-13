Danbury Artisans Street Fair calls for artisans

The Danbury Artisans Street Fair is coming to town on Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut has put out a call for artisans who are interested in exhibiting.

The event, set along Main Street amid the architecture and history of downtown, is presented in collaboration with CityCenter Danbury. Main Street in Danbury is recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Street Fair is billed by the organizers as “A celebration of indie music, arts, performing arts, and more … featuring the creations of artisans and craftsman. Our goal is to produce a show that provides each exhibitor the opportunity to show his or her talent in an urban setting and to its best advantage; supports the purchase of original fine art and hand-made craft; and fosters art appreciation.

“What better way to bring arts and culture into the community than setting up right in the heart of our downtown on Main Street. With our co-sponsors’ support we hope to grow this Street Fair into a marquee event in the Greater Danbury area,” said P.J. Prunty, executive director, CityCenter Danbury.

“Our goal is to produce a show that provides each exhibitor the opportunity to show his or her talent in an attractive urban setting at its best advantage,” said Lisa Scails, executive director of the Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut.

All artwork and hand-made craft displayed in the show is to be one-of-a-kind, original work created by the artist. Deadline for entries is Aug. 1. For more information and applications, visit artswesternct.org and click on Danbury Artisans Street Fair.