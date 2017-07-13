Tasting room at Bradley International Airport

Travelers who have lost their taste for flying because of tightened security and crowded airplanes now have a chance for a different sort of tasting at Hartford’s Bradley International Airport where a replica of a tasting room in Stratford has opened. But, they’ll have to go through TSA-security to access it on the Gates 1-12 Concourse.

Two Roads Brewing Company, the Connecticut Airport Authority and The Michell Group, restaurant operator for the airport, worked together to create the replica of the brewery’s Two Roads Tap Room tasting room in Stratford.

“Even the bar top is made from the same wood blocks once used on the floor of our 100-year-old building,” said Two Roads CEO and co-Founder Brad Hittle. “The end result is a tap room where patrons feel as though they are sitting at the brewery tasting room itself.”